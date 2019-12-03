|
|
David Karl Sall David Karl Sall, 67, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Overland Park Reginal Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of the Kansas City area. He was a member of Plumbers Local 8 and worked for P1 Group as a senior project manager. David is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Louise Sall; brothers, John and Joe. David is survived by his wife, Kay Sall of the home; a son, Christopher and wife, Carly; two grandsons, Calvin and Casey of Frisco, TX; son, Mathew Patrick Sall of Delmar Gardens, Overland Park, Kansas; sisters, Marilyn Kraus of Kansas City, Kansas and Karen Hendrickson of Fontana, Kansas and many relatives and beloved friends. A memorial service be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 5 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 7500 Oak St., Kansas City, MO 64114. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sisters, Servants of Mary, 800 N. 18th St., Kansas City, Kansas 66102. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 3, 2019