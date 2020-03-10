|
David Keith Albright David Keith Albright, 63, Liberty, Missouri passed away March 7 at Liberty Hospital. David graduated from Liberty High School in 1975 where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated from William Jewell College with a degree in Education. While there he was an outfielder and pitcher on the Cardinal baseball team. He signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals in 1979. He was employed by W. W. Grainger for over 30 years. David was born in Excelsior Springs, Missouri on December 12, 1956. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Anna Belle Albright also of Liberty. David leaves behind a brother, Tom, a sister, Jennifer Gravina, a sister in-law, Sara Albright, and a brother in-law, Jim Gravina, two nieces, Amanda Harrington, (Josh) and Rachel Hinton, (Dan), and a nephew, Adam Holferty. David has 9 great nieces and nephews. In addition, he also leaves long time friend Gail Shaw and her children and grandchildren. David was a sports fanatic. He loved participating in or watching sporting events. He especially enjoyed football, basketball, baseball, and golf. David was a skilled and avid golfer and was also a member for many years at Paradise Pointe and Excelsior Springs golf courses. He leaves behind many lifelong friends. David will be remembered by his family and friends for his work ethic, kindness, love of life, and generosity. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Briarcliff Church, 800 NE Vivion Rd., Kansas City, MO 64118. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the William Jewell College Athletic Fund.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2020