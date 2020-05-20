David L. Ewert
David L. Ewert David L. Ewert, 90, Shawnee, KS passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Villa St. Francis. David was born on October 25, 1929 to Lillian B. (Callahan) and Louis C. Ewert in Bloomington, Illinois. On November 24 1949, C. Janeice Urban married David L. Ewert in Bloomington, Illinois. David was preceded in death by his wife, Janeice and granddaughter Christina Ewert Bandel. Survivors include children Beth Ewert, Julie Ewert-Hays (Dan), Christopher Ewert (Debbie), Lisa Elming (Greg), Denise Ewert Bandel (Tim), Laurie Ewert-Krocker (Jim), and Diane Sabadish (Joe); David is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. David Ewert was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Chicago Board of Trade. He spent his life working in the agricultural commodities and trade industry. Dave left a legacy of strong family ties, enthusiasm for life, a gift for story-telling, and a lifelong support of the Cubs, Royals, and Chiefs. He was beloved by his children and grandchildren and will be remembered as a pillar of strength and a source of infectious joy by his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily. com.


Published in Kansas City Star on May 20, 2020.
