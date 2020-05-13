David L. Kraatz, Jr David L. Kraatz, Jr passed away on Sunday, May 10 due to complications of his long term illness. David was an accomplished pianist and organist. He enjoyed playing classical, sacred and ragtime music. He was also an avid student of architecture and local history. He had an extensive collection of early American antiques. David is survived by his Life Partner Sam Cunningham of Kansas City, his parents David and Billye Kraatz of Gladstone, a brother Jon Kraatz of Portland, TX, and a sister Melanie Rankin (Les) of Kansas City. David was a Born Again Christian and has departed this life to be in his eternal home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral arrangements will be private.