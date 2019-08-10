|
David L Parrish David L Parrish DDSof Overland Park, Kansas, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on August 2, 2019. David was born April 28, 1943, in Kansas City, MO to Frank C Parrish II and Martha "Helen"(Goodwillie). David is survived by 2 brothers Douglas (Leila) of Houston, Texas, and Frank of Los Angeles, California. His wife Darby (Hooten) and their son Michael and his wife Torrey. His three children with Angella (Carter);Melissa Tidwell (Scott), David Jr (Susan), and Tammy Lee (David). 10 adored grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews also survive him. David was a pediatric dentist in Overland Park for 50 years, although he would say he never worked a day in his life because it was his passion and mission to provide children with dental care. His impact on the community and church was well known but given without the need for recognition. His dedication to his family, community, groups of friends, fellowship partners in Christ, and all those in need will greatly miss his love for life and sense of humor. A "Celebration of New Life" will be Monday, August 12th at 2:00pm at Christ Church Anglican, 5500 W 99th St, Overland Park, KS 66207. Two of David's many passions were youth and dental care for children. Donations to the "Student Life" at Christ Church Anglican or "Children's Mercy Dental Clinic" would have delighted his heart. "Tis grace hath brought David safe thus far, And grace will lead David home."
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 10, 2019