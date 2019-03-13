|
David Lawrence Rush David Lawrence Rush, 76, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Olathe, Kansas. Born on March 5, 1943 to Andrew J. and Theresa M. Rush, he was raised in Louisville, KY and graduated from Trinity High School in 1961. He worked for the Postal Service for 26 years as a mail carrier and worked for several book stores, fully retiring from Barnes & Noble. He had an incredible vocabulary, love of books and music. He enjoyed golf, cooking and spending time with family. He is survived by his children, Barbara (Mike) Proffitt, Michael Rush, and Daphne (Jeff) Ewing; his three siblings, Ann Kaelin, Greg Rush, and Jane McDonald. He's also survived by his grandchildren, Alex, Lindsey & Ben Proffitt; Katie, Kris, & Alex Ewing and great granddaughter, Jami Gallagher. David (Dad, Grandpa) will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Habitat for Humanity. A Memorial service will be held at Church of the Resurrection, Firestone Chapel, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, Kansas 1:00 pm, Sunday, March 17.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019