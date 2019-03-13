Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Rush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lawrence Rush

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Lawrence Rush Obituary
David Lawrence Rush David Lawrence Rush, 76, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Olathe, Kansas. Born on March 5, 1943 to Andrew J. and Theresa M. Rush, he was raised in Louisville, KY and graduated from Trinity High School in 1961. He worked for the Postal Service for 26 years as a mail carrier and worked for several book stores, fully retiring from Barnes & Noble. He had an incredible vocabulary, love of books and music. He enjoyed golf, cooking and spending time with family. He is survived by his children, Barbara (Mike) Proffitt, Michael Rush, and Daphne (Jeff) Ewing; his three siblings, Ann Kaelin, Greg Rush, and Jane McDonald. He's also survived by his grandchildren, Alex, Lindsey & Ben Proffitt; Katie, Kris, & Alex Ewing and great granddaughter, Jami Gallagher. David (Dad, Grandpa) will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Habitat for Humanity. A Memorial service will be held at Church of the Resurrection, Firestone Chapel, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, Kansas 1:00 pm, Sunday, March 17.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.