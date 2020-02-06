|
|
David L."Dave" DuVal Dave DuVal was 65 of Olathe, KS passed away at home on Feb. 2, 2020. Dave DuVal was born Oct. 5, 1954 in KCMO to Dorothy Cobb and Ewing DuVal. Dave has 2 siblings Diane Dann and Robert DuVal. Dave is survived by his 2 children Lisa Wagy (Steven) and Charles DuVal (Kristin) and his 5 grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at the Vineyard Community Church, 8301 Lamar Ave., Overland Park, KS, Feb. 11 at 1 pm. Please enter through the east doors. For full obituary and condolences, www.kccremation.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 6, 2020