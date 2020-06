Or Copy this URL to Share

Share David's life story with friends and family

Share David's life story with friends and family

David Lee Gipson David Lee Gipson 56 of Plattsburg MO died June 14, 2020. Graveside and interment 11am June 17, 2020 at Green Lawn Cem Plattsburg , MO. Visit:6-8pm June 16, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Plattsburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store