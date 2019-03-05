Kansas City Star Obituaries
David Lee Good

David Lee Good Obituary
David Lee Good David Lee Good, age 81, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away February 27, 2019 in Council Bluffs. David was the former owner of Schneider Bailey, Inc. in Kansas City. Memorial visitation, Thurs. 6-7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel in Council Bluffs. Graveside service and burial, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Kansas City. Memorials are suggested to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 5, 2019
