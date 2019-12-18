|
David Lee Owen David Lee Owen, 88, of Independence, MO, passed away peacefully at home in Independence on December 13th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Mary "Mitzi" and three sons David Jr, Dennis, Darren and one daughter Debra. He was preceded in death by his son Donald. David followed his dream and joined the U.S. Army Air Corp when he was finished with school. He enjoyed telling stories to family and friends of his time spent oversees during his military service. David's favorite job was as the Kauffman Stadium Engineer with the Kansas City Royals. He was proud to be a part of the organization when they won the World Series in 1985. David loved fishing, deer and elk hunting, and was most happy in the outdoors. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services will be held at 1:00 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Higginsville Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business Highway 13, Higginsville, MO 64037.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019