David Lee Windsor 9-6-32 to 1-30-20 David Lee Windsor was born on September 6, 1932 to Mary Lucille and Edward Windsor near Booneville, Missouri. The family moved to Kansas City where David graduated from Westport High School. He was drafted into the Army and upon his return he attended the Kansas City Junior College. David owned a pipe and tobacco store in Westport as well as a wine and cheese shop. He enjoyed playing tennis and squash and working with wood. He was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. He leaves behind his wife Kay; a son Sean (Raquel); daughters Susan Windsor Jones (Tom) and Stacy Lucille (Lee) and three grandchildren. There will be a memorial service on April 4th at 2:00 in the Combs Chapel adjacent to the Country Club Christian Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020