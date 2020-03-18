|
David "Dave" Lenhardt David "Dave" Lenhardt, 71 years of age, most recently of Joplin, MO, went to be with his Lord on March 13, 2020. Dave served in the US Navy for three years, and continued to serve his country with the United States Postal Service for another 35 years before retiring to tour the country as a driver for Nissan. A lifelong craftsman, his passions were remodeling homes and building decks. Two generations grew up in his garages learning the trade that he loved. Dave is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 25 years, Nancy Ayres-Lenhardt; their daughter, Glenda and her husband, Mike; their son Tim and his wife Sarah; their son Eric; and their daughter, Stacie. Together they had seven grandchildren. Dave is also remembered by his sister, Sally, and her husband Garland; his brother, Mark, and his wife Phyllis; and his sister-in-law, Peggy Carpenter. Family and friends, please join us in celebrating Dave's life on Sunday March 22nd at the Lake Lotawana Community Club, 1 Lake Shore Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086. The celebration will run from noon to 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 18, 2020