David Lew White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lew White David Lew White, 69, passed away April 8, 2020. David was born in Kansas City, Ks, later in life he moved t0 Independence and Grain Valley, MO. and then retiring to Florida. David will be brought to his home town where he will be laid to rest with his parents. A celebration of life will be held for David at Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch Road Merriam, KS 66202 shelter #4 on Friday June 12, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm. We would love to have anyone who knew David come by and share a story. A private burial will take place on June 13.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved