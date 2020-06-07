David Lew White David Lew White, 69, passed away April 8, 2020. David was born in Kansas City, Ks, later in life he moved t0 Independence and Grain Valley, MO. and then retiring to Florida. David will be brought to his home town where he will be laid to rest with his parents. A celebration of life will be held for David at Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch Road Merriam, KS 66202 shelter #4 on Friday June 12, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm. We would love to have anyone who knew David come by and share a story. A private burial will take place on June 13.



