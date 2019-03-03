|
|
David M. DeMaddalena David M. DeMaddalena, 74, passed away February 27, 2019. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with a Service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home. Inurnment will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery. Dave was born March 26, 1944, to the late Carl and Josephine (DeFeo) DeMaddalena. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, JoAnn; sister, Marilynn Braile (Ted); his children, Mike, Carl, Johnny (Tracy), Tina, Anna (Chris), and Phil; step-children, Anthony Todaro and Cathy Montgomery (Chad); and 11 grandchildren. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2019