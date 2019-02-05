David M. Firestone David M. Firestone, 94, passed away Jan. 31, 2019 at Oxford Grand in Kansas City, North. He was a resident of the memory care unit there and previously lived at Our Lady of Mercy Country Home in Liberty. David was preceded in death in 2013 by his wife, Helen Marieta (Teegarden) Firestone. The couple met while they were both employees of the former Peck's department store in Kansas City. They married in 1952 and were together for 61 years. They had two children, Don Firestone and wife Cindy of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Marieta Knopf and husband David of Kansas City, North. David and Helen had four grandchildren, Trudy and Amy Firestone of Salt Lake, and Sarah Knopf-Amelung and Isaac Knopf of Kansas City, North, as well as a great-granddaughter, Sofia Knopf-Amelung. David Firestone was born in Neosho, Mo., on June 3, 1924 to Rev. O.S. Firestone and Emily Cleora (Challes) Firestone. He was a graduate of Westport High School and Central Methodist College in Fayette, Mo. David served in the Army during World War II and was present for the liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany. He attained the rank of private first class and led a Browning Automatic Weapon squad for the 97th (Trident) Division. When the war ended, he resumed his college studies, graduating with a business degree, and later became a career employee of Colgate-Palmolive, where he was an availability analyst. In addition to his family and work, David was a faithful member and volunteer for Epworth-Roanoke United Methodist Church in Kansas City, a Boy Scout leader, an avid square dancer and loyal Chiefs and Royals fan. David was known to all as a kind, soft-spoken man who loved nothing more than family gatherings and his church. In a resident spotlight at Our Lady of Mercy home, he was described as a helpful person who opened doors and pulled out chairs for fellow residents and took time to visit with those who were lonely and needed encouragement. He and Helen moved from Johnson County to Liberty later in life to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. There, they became members of Liberty United Methodist Church, where even in his final years David served as a greeter and was a regular at services and Sunday school. He was part of the church's mission to deliver food to the homeless. David made many friends during his lifetime and valued friendship almost as much as he loved his family. He was a humble man, motivated by his desire to serve others. David is survived by his children and their spouses, his grandchildren (including grandson-in-law Matt Knopf-Amelung), a great-granddaughter, a brother, Robert Firestone (Sue), a sister, Emily Guion, a brother-in-law, Earle Teegarden (Renetta), as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Liberty United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10-11. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Gladstone. Memorial donations may be made to Hillcrest Ministries, P.O. Box 17, Liberty, Mo. 64069.

