David Maxwell Pennell David M. Pennell, age 77, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. At this time there are no services scheduled. David was born in Newfoundland, Canada on August 14, 1943 to Maxwell Pennell and Beatrice (LaFloss) Pennell. After high school, David joined in the workforce and moved to the United States. In 1969 he was joined in marriage with his wife, Connie (Callihan) in Kansas City, Missouri. In life, David was the nicest man you could have met. David was charming (very charming), smart, funny (oh so funny) and always interesting. He loved to watch westerns (movies, old tv shows). He also read the KC Star every day, every page. He followed politics on the news. He probably knew more about the U.S. than most people who lived here their whole lives. David loved to tell about growing up in Newfoundland and loved to watch hockey. David was a sweet man who just enjoyed being, he asked for nothing. David was preceded in death by his parents, Maxwell and Beatrice Pennell; son, David Pennell; and two brothers, Bernard and Harold Pennell. He leaves behind his loving wife of fifty years, Connie Pennell; sons, Barry Pennell (Lolo), Chad Pennell, Ryan Pennell, Jake Pennell (Lisa), and Alex Pennell; daughters, Mary Russell (Zack) and Tam Pennell; sisters, Maxine Jerrett, Diane Benmore, and Rosalind Mole; grandchildren, David Russell, Kristine Smith, Holly Pennell, and Joseph Pennell; great grandchild, David Smith; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in David's name be made to a charity of your own choice. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store