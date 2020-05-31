David McQuitty David McQuitty was born in Clinton, Missouri on April 8, 1945. He died peacefully at home on May 25, 2020. David was an amazing artist, musician and businessman. He graduated from CMSU with degrees in commercial art and business administration. As a musician he was guitarist and lead singer in rock and country groups which performed throughout the Midwest in the 60s and 70s. As an entrepreneur he journeyed through entertainment, art and political worlds in the 80s and 90s. Finally returning to his first love as an abstract expressionist he created remarkable works of art, continuing to create until his death. His work can be viewed at davemcquitty.com. A man of grace and kindness, David is loved and missed dearly by his wife Kris, his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Those who wish to make contributions in his memory, please make those to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.