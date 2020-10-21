1/
David Mehner
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Mehner
October 16, 2020
Liberty, Missouri - David Lee Mehner, 78, of Liberty, MO formally Gladstone, MO passed away October 16, 2020. David was born January 31, 1942 in North Kansas City to the late Harold and Esther Mehner. David graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1960 where he played football. After high school he went to K-State and played football for them before transferring Emporia State where he graduated with a Finance Degree. David served 6 year in the Army National Guard as a medical specialist where he also played football for the Nation Guard. David loved everything that was K-State related and almost every conversation it was mentioned in someway. He also loved the Royals, Chiefs and NASCAR. David was also preceded in death by his sister Diane Phillips.
Survivors include his sister Donna (Kevin) Mastalski, nephews John Thomas, Doug Thomas, Mike (Marsha) Thomas, Jeff Thomas and Donnie Phillips. Great nieces and nephews Mataya Thomas, Jessica Phillips, Cheyenne Phillips, Austin Thomas, Blake Thomas and Garrett Thomas and numerous Cousins.
Graveside service 2:30pm Saturday White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00pm at McGilley Antioch Funeral Home. Service under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Graveside service
02:30 PM
White Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
8164528419
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved