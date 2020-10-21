David MehnerOctober 16, 2020Liberty, Missouri - David Lee Mehner, 78, of Liberty, MO formally Gladstone, MO passed away October 16, 2020. David was born January 31, 1942 in North Kansas City to the late Harold and Esther Mehner. David graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1960 where he played football. After high school he went to K-State and played football for them before transferring Emporia State where he graduated with a Finance Degree. David served 6 year in the Army National Guard as a medical specialist where he also played football for the Nation Guard. David loved everything that was K-State related and almost every conversation it was mentioned in someway. He also loved the Royals, Chiefs and NASCAR. David was also preceded in death by his sister Diane Phillips.Survivors include his sister Donna (Kevin) Mastalski, nephews John Thomas, Doug Thomas, Mike (Marsha) Thomas, Jeff Thomas and Donnie Phillips. Great nieces and nephews Mataya Thomas, Jessica Phillips, Cheyenne Phillips, Austin Thomas, Blake Thomas and Garrett Thomas and numerous Cousins.Graveside service 2:30pm Saturday White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00pm at McGilley Antioch Funeral Home. Service under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO.