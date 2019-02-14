David Michael Krutsinger David Michael Krutsinger, 73, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Cox Health South in Springfield, MO. Dave was born in Joplin MO on March 30, 1945, the son of Louise Browder Krutsinger Patchin and Raymond S. Krutsinger. Dave's brother Jim Krutsinger, his sister Linda Krutsinger Schuessler, and his son Scott Michael Krutsinger preceded him in death. Dave graduated from Joplin (MO) High School. After first attending University of Missouri at Rolla (S & T), he transferred to the University of Missouri-Columbia where he graduated in 1969 after a tour of duty with the United States Army in Vietnam. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and a very serious Mizzou sports fan forever. Dave moved to Springfield in 1996 after living in Kansas City for 25 years. Dave spent his lifetime as a natural salesman, consistently connecting people with their needs and desires in all types of apparel and sportswear. He was also involved in commercial real estate and advertising specialties. Dave had the ultimate outgoing personality and spent his life enjoying and entertaining his family, friends, customers and acquaintances to the maximum of his ability. He was always athletic and after a successful high school football career enjoyed many years of activity on the golf course. He had a noted reputation as an organizer and host of many successful social events. Next to his immediate family and close business acquaintances, Dave had the special ability of maintaining active friendships with people for his entire life. Dave is survived by his wife Sara Toombs Krutsinger, Springfield, and his son Brad Krutsinger, Denver, CO, a special aunt and uncle Joyce and Leon Krutsinger and numerous cousins. A graveside service will be held at noon, Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Kansas City, MO. Memorial services will be held at 1 pm., Friday, February 15, 2019 in Springfield at Christ Episcopal Church, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to for Parkinson Research, or to the organization of the donor's choice.

