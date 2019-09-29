Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David N. Combs


1941 - 2019
David N. Combs Obituary
David N Combs David N. Combs, 78, of Overland Park, KS passed away on September 26, 2019. He was born on June 29, 1941 to Lora and Hurley Combs of Charleston, WV. After serving in the Air Force, David attended Finlay Engineering College in Kansas City. He graduated with a civil engineering degree and went on to start his own construction company which he ran for 15 years. He's preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Malcolm and William. He is survived by his immediate family Betty, Jennifer, John, Kate and Ian. A visitation will be held October 3 from 6-8pm at McGilley State Line Chapel 12301 State Line Rd, KCMO 64145.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019
