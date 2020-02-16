|
David Norman Grant Retired TWA Captain David Norman Grant landed his 767 in Heaven early in the morning on February 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family and had just finished praying the Holy Rosary with Jane, his wife of 62 years. Services will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 11300 W 103rd St, Overland Park, Ks on Tuesday February 18, 2020. Visitation 9:00 10:00; Rosary 10:00 10:30; Funeral Mass at 10:30. Private Burial. Dave was born April 10, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN to Ethel and Norman Grant. He grew up in Fairmont, MN where he began his life-long passion for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and passed on this love to his children who spent many joyous hours with him in pursuit of ring-neck pheasants, walleye, and large-mouth bass. He married the love of his life, Jane on January 18, 1958. They honeymooned in Havana, Cuba. They then got busy raising 9 children 8 boys and one beautiful girl, Julie who was surrounded by her brothers as the middle child. As Daddy's little girl, she out-performed them all as a star athlete. Dave graduated from St Thomas College in Minneapolis, MN with an accounting degree. However, his other life-long passion was flying which began in the Air Force. He was a Korean War Veteran stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. He went to work for TWA and started on the Constellation (Connie) and rapidly ascended to Captain. He flew the 727 for years and then flew the 767 internationally until he retired in 1991. Dave met Jane in Kansas City through mutual friends she was a flight attendant for Braniff Airlines. Michael was born in KC, then Dave was transferred to San Francisco where Mark and Duane were born. He was furloughed there and was a Public Service Officer in Sunnyvale, Ca. He was a Fireman, Police Officer and a substitute high school teacher. He then was transferred back to KC and ultimately raised his family in Fairway Manor where Danny, Julie, David, Stephen, Brian and Jeff were born. He was a devout Catholic and sent his children to St Agnes and Bishop Miege. He travelled often with his family and particularly looked forward to his yearly fishing trip to Lake Uchi in Ontario Canada. He spent many hours at the family lake house at the Lake of the Ozarks where many family reunions were enjoyed. He was the "Chairman of the Board" presiding over the fall and spring Board Meetings. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife, Jane. He is also survived by his brother, Roger and his sister, Judy as well as his nine children: Michael (Martha), Mark (Judy), Duane (Susan), Danny (SuAnn), Julie Cross (Shawn), David Joseph (Marianne), Stephen (Kitty), Brian (Angie), Jeff (Justyna). He loved and cherished his 21 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren as well as his nephews and nieces. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul who never spoke disrespectfully to anyone. He was highly valued as well by his colleagues at TWA who appreciated his calm, competent mentoring style. Dave was himself an excellent athlete and later coached his kids at St Agnes. He was an excellent card player and routinely relieved poker players of their spare change. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the , American Cancer Association, and St Agnes Parish. Condolences may be left for the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020