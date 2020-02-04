Kansas City Star Obituaries
David O. Jenkins

David O. Jenkins Obituary
David O. Jenkins David O. Jenkins, 76, Gladstone, MO, passed away January 31, 2020 at University of Kansas Medical Center. He sustained a severe head injury two weeks prior which eventually led to his passing. A visitation will begin with rosary and memory sharing at 5:30 PM, continuing until 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 6th at St. Gabriel Catholic Church where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Friday, February 7th; burial will follow in Terrace Park Cemetery. Family suggests contributions to the . Dave was born November 30, 1943 with his identical twin brother, Dennis, to Frank and Ruth (Snodgrass) Jenkins in Kansas City, MO. He was a life-long area resident. Dave attended North Kansas City High School. He was a truck driver and crane operator who was involved in building many area bridges and landmarks before retiring from Bratton Steel Corporation (BSC) in 2008. Dave was an active parishioner at St. Gabriel Catholic Church where he offered his skills and services. He was a member of Knights of Columbus. He was an animal lover who could often be seen walking his beloved boxer, Jake. Dave loved golfing, especially when vacationing with his family. He was active in his neighborhood where he often could be seen mowing or removing snow for neighbors. Dave was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary, his parents, his brother, his sister, Tina, and his granddaughter, Zoey. Survivors include his wife, Cindy; daughters, Carol (Charlie) Hill, Cathy (Danny) Allen, Jennifer (Matt) Swisher, and Becky Eakins; 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 4, 2020
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
