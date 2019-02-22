Resources More Obituaries for David Avitabile Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David P. Avitabile

Obituary Flowers David P Avitabile David P Avitabile, 52 of Kansas City, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, February 16. Known by friends and co-workers as Dave, Uncle Dave, or DPA, he never missed the opportunity to warmly greet a friend, a regular, or a stranger, into his bar, or his life. Born on Sept 4, 1966 in Connecticut where he was raised, Dave spent most of his adult years in Kansas City. A career bartender, he spent his early years at Longbranch Saloon on the Plaza, 75th St. Brewery, and worked the past 21 years (opening day to closing day) at McCoy's Public House in Westport. Hospitality permeated every aspect of Dave's life. He loved to invite friends and co-workers who had no family, or place to celebrate, to his house for a home cooked holiday dinner. After long days of serving others, Dave would find a spot at Kelly's to relax, where anyone and everyone was welcome to a barstool next to him for friendly conversation, laughs, and a libation. Even with little means, he would usually treat someone to a drink. His giving was always at the forefront, bringing in doughnuts and food on a regular basis to fellow employees, or bringing cards and flowers for someone who needed a lift. Dave also had a great affinity for animals, givingseveral cats and dogs their forever, loving home. He donated time and money for several charitable pet rescue projects. The smiling, grumpy, friendly, curt, superb, red-headed Irish bartender who always led off with "Shot?" or "Car Bomb?" as a greeting, let his life prove that with a kind, loving heart, one can leave a great legacy and an impact on so many. Dave was preceeded in death by his parents Joseph Avitabile and Nancy Erving and sister Louise Marie Avitabile. He is survived by brothers Joe, Larry, and Louie Avitabile and sisters Mary Waring and Donna Erving. Celebration of Life will be held at Kelly's Westport Inn from 2-6pm Friday, March 1. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Dave's name to KC Pet Project.

