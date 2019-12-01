Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Kansas City Funeral Directors, Inc
4880 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
913-262-6310
David P. Bruce David P Bruce, 71, Overland Park, Ks., passed away Nov 8, 2019 after a five year battle with Pleomorphic Cell Sarcoma. Dave is preceded in death by his parents, John & Dorothy Bruce. Survived by wife, Sue Bruce, children, Jack and Jason Bruce and brother, John Bruce, Jr. Memorial service, 1:30 pm, Dec 5, Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W 47th St., KC,MO 64112. In lieu of flowers memorials to Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090- https://www.curesarcoma.org/ or Unity Temple on the Plaza. Arrangements Kansas City Funeral Directors 913-262-6310.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019
