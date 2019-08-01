|
David Paul Bell, Sr David Paul Bell, Sr., 63 of Raymore, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House due to complications from Parkinson's. David was born on Monday, December 12, 1955 to Alfred Bell & Dorothy Stovall. He was united in marriage to Lorri Bell and together they had four children. David loved music and played many musical instruments. He enjoyed watching the old westerns especially with John Wayne. David had a great sense of humor. He loved to cook and collect many different items. David & Lorri loved flea markets, antique stores, and traveling. Dave could fix anything, and loved to work around the house. He loved spending time at the lake with His father-in-law, Jerry Bryant and his wife Deedee. Lorri and Louie were the light of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, his god-parents, (Leo & Pinky Lantsberger) his brothers, Mike, Mark, Rick and Wayne and his beloved dog, Louie. He is survived by his wife, Lorri, of the home, their children, David P. Bell, Jr. and his wife Alisa, Steven Bell and his wife, Mary, Timothy Long and his wife, Emily and Tiffany Stiles and her husband, Josh, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, his brothers & sister, Patty Bell, Robert Bell and his wife, Sandy, Harold Bell and his wife, Yvette, Brenda and Don Meuschke, Victoria Claiborne, Terri Curless, Eddie and Sherri Bruton, Bob Curless, Kelly and Tony Karakas, Jerry Bryant, and countless nieces and nephews. A Private family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the, House of Hound Animal Rescue 10 South Orange St, Butler, Mo 64730, or: Great Plains SPCA 5424 Antioch Dr. Merriam, KS 66202
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 1, 2019