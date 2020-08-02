David Pratt

David G. Pratt David G. Pratt, aged 62, passed away peacefully at Kansas City Hospice House on July 28, 2020. David was born in St. Joseph, Mo. On May 10, 1958 to his parents Derril W. Pratt and Carolyn Moyer Pratt, both of whom predeceased him. He is survived by his brother Marcus D. Pratt (Cheryl), his sisters Dara Nielsen-Bock (George) and Lisa Pratt Geier (David). He is also survived by his nephew Kristopher Nielsen (Brooke), and nieces Ashley Morgan and Marki Pratt. David was an athlete playing baseball and hockey. He was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan. David leaves his loyal group of friends who also helped care for David in his final days. The family would like to thank both Good Shepherd Hospice staff that we hold in our hearts for the loving care that was given to our brother, particularly Leslie, True, Erika and Sheri. Special thanks to Kansas City Hospice House for their great care of David. Services will be Thursday August 6th with Visitation at 2:00 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. at Saint Thomas Moore Parish, 11822 Holmes Road, Kansas City Mo. Social distancing and mask required for the safety of all. The Family request no flowers but donations can be made to David's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis Tenn.