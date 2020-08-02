1/1
David Pratt
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David G. Pratt David G. Pratt, aged 62, passed away peacefully at Kansas City Hospice House on July 28, 2020. David was born in St. Joseph, Mo. On May 10, 1958 to his parents Derril W. Pratt and Carolyn Moyer Pratt, both of whom predeceased him. He is survived by his brother Marcus D. Pratt (Cheryl), his sisters Dara Nielsen-Bock (George) and Lisa Pratt Geier (David). He is also survived by his nephew Kristopher Nielsen (Brooke), and nieces Ashley Morgan and Marki Pratt. David was an athlete playing baseball and hockey. He was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan. David leaves his loyal group of friends who also helped care for David in his final days. The family would like to thank both Good Shepherd Hospice staff that we hold in our hearts for the loving care that was given to our brother, particularly Leslie, True, Erika and Sheri. Special thanks to Kansas City Hospice House for their great care of David. Services will be Thursday August 6th with Visitation at 2:00 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. at Saint Thomas Moore Parish, 11822 Holmes Road, Kansas City Mo. Social distancing and mask required for the safety of all. The Family request no flowers but donations can be made to David's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis Tenn.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 PM
Saint Thomas Moore Parish
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
02:30 PM
Saint Thomas Moore Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved