David R. Smith David R. Smith, age 68, of Warsaw, Missouri, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. David was born January 23, 1952 in Amarillo, Texas, the son of Juddie Smith and Mary Beth Smith. After high school, he joined the Marine Corp. and served as Lance Corporal. He was deployed to Vietnam for a tour of duty. Throughout his life he was a master carpenter. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Kansas City, Missouri, American Legion Post #217 of Warsaw where he served on the honor guard, and a member of the Leather Neck Marines of Warsaw, Missouri. Survivors include 3 sons and 3 daughters; David R. Smith II (Kasey) of Blue Springs, Missouri, Rob A. Smith (Angie) of Blue Springs, Missouri, Michael Arzola Jr. (Megan) of Kansas City, Missouri, Dolores Arzola Castro (Michael) of Kansas City, Missouri, Christina Dorsey (David) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Mary Scroggins (William) of Kansas City, Missouri, 17 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren with 2 more great grandchildren on the way. A sister, Rebecca Beitz and brother-in-law Gus, of Warsaw, Missouri. Graveside Services and Military Rites for David R. Smith will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020