David Renshaw Sr.December 25, 1934 - October 22, 2020Independence, Missouri - David was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Lawrence & Mary Ann Renshaw. The youngest of six, he grew up in the Northeast area and moved to Independence after he married Patricia Ann Wilcox in 1953. David was a carpenter. He worked at Montgomery Wards in building maintenance for 18 years before moving to commercial construction. He worked for JE Dunn, Morton-Kahn Construction and AL Huber General Contractors before his retirement in 1994.He was a Christian and a member of Maywood Baptist Church. Next to family, his biggest passion was antique cars and he had a special fondness for Model A Fords. He has been a member of Veteran Motor Car Club of America for 58 years.He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, son-in-law Mike Butler and his wife of 61 years. He is survived by his son, David W. Renshaw, Jr (Lisa), his daughter, Denise Butler, 5 grandchildren; Rachel Glidewell (John), Dawn Anonsen (Alex Bove'), Christopher Renshaw (Renee), Layne Bethel (Max), Kari Renshaw and 5 great grandchildren; Aaron (Joey) Renshaw, Dominic & Zane Bove', Emma Glidewell and Emery & Luka Bethel.He will also be missed by his bonus family, Ben, Kade & Coleman Butler; Pat, Abi, Leila, Nate & Parker Donovan; Brian, Rachael, Blake & Bodee Jackson and Isaac Butler.In lieu of flowers family suggests contributions to the Maywood Baptist Church Building Fund, 10505 E. Winner Rd., Independence, MO 64052.