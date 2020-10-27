1/1
David Renshaw Sr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Renshaw Sr.
December 25, 1934 - October 22, 2020
Independence, Missouri - David was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Lawrence & Mary Ann Renshaw. The youngest of six, he grew up in the Northeast area and moved to Independence after he married Patricia Ann Wilcox in 1953. David was a carpenter. He worked at Montgomery Wards in building maintenance for 18 years before moving to commercial construction. He worked for JE Dunn, Morton-Kahn Construction and AL Huber General Contractors before his retirement in 1994.
He was a Christian and a member of Maywood Baptist Church. Next to family, his biggest passion was antique cars and he had a special fondness for Model A Fords. He has been a member of Veteran Motor Car Club of America for 58 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, son-in-law Mike Butler and his wife of 61 years. He is survived by his son, David W. Renshaw, Jr (Lisa), his daughter, Denise Butler, 5 grandchildren; Rachel Glidewell (John), Dawn Anonsen (Alex Bove'), Christopher Renshaw (Renee), Layne Bethel (Max), Kari Renshaw and 5 great grandchildren; Aaron (Joey) Renshaw, Dominic & Zane Bove', Emma Glidewell and Emery & Luka Bethel.
He will also be missed by his bonus family, Ben, Kade & Coleman Butler; Pat, Abi, Leila, Nate & Parker Donovan; Brian, Rachael, Blake & Bodee Jackson and Isaac Butler.
In lieu of flowers family suggests contributions to the Maywood Baptist Church Building Fund, 10505 E. Winner Rd., Independence, MO 64052.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved