Lee's Summit, Missouri - David Earl Schmidt, 90, Lee's Summit, Missouri. Born in Kansas City, Missouri to Victor and Josie Schmidt, Dave was a graduate of Paseo High School and University of Missouri-Kansas City. In 1950 he married "his bride", Martha, with whom he shared many adventures, four children and a large extended family. He served the US Army as an instructor at Redstone Arsenal,1951-53. He was an owner of Schmidt-Riffer Metalcrafts where he spent a career working alongside his father and later son,Tom. Church affiliations include Faith Presbyterian and Longview Chapel Christian. Dave lived a full life, valuing family and friends above all possessions. Those who knew him appreciated his keen sense of humor and ability to connect with anyone he met. He will be incredibly missed. Preceded in death by his sister, Marie Goerner, son, James M. Schmidt, and wife, Martha Schmidt. Survivors include sons,Dan Schmidt (Patti),Tom Schmidt(Cyndi),daughter Susan Hendrix(Buddy),9 grandchildren,11 great grandchildren. Outdoor memorial service November 7, 12 PM, Longview Chapel Christian Church.Due to the pandemic, socially distanced seating provided, face coverings requested until seated. Memorial contributions: Longview Chapel Church, Salvation Army



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
November 3, 2020
Sue, my deepest sympathy at the loss of your father. May he rest in eternal peace.
June Reinert
Coworker
