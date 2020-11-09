David ScottJanuary 11, 1943 - November 7, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - David Wayne Scott, born January 11, 1943, passed away on November 7th at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. Dave leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Sally, three sons David (Missy), Greg (Jan), and Michael (Karen) and daughter Linda, as well as his brother Terry (Barb). Dave was blessed with eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Quinn and Mildred Scott as well as his sister Sharon Macko and her husband, Tony.After graduating from the University of Missouri in 1965 with a degree in Business Administration, Dave enjoyed a long career in the transportation industry where he built lasting relationships with both customers and colleagues.As anyone who spoke with Dave knows, his love and pride for his grandchildren was endless. From his favorite chair at home he followed every play of every game, tracked golf scores, and celebrated their accomplishments.Dave lived an amazing life filled with love for his family and friends. He particularly enjoyed the many evenings and weekends he spent selflessly giving of his time coaching his kids teams and making a lasting positive impact on so many. When not at the sport fields, Dave could often be found at the local golf course enjoying the company of close friendships he built through the years.We will all miss Dave's humor, quick wit and endless sarcasm.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made the Village Church Food Pantry, 6641 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208.