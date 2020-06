Or Copy this URL to Share

David Paul Shewmaker David Shewmaker, 65, of Blue Springs, Missouri died June 13, 2020. Visit: 12 Noon until 2 p.m., Funeral Ser. 2:00 p.m. all Thurs. June 18 at the Wallace F.H., Pleasant Hill, MO. Int: Pleasant Hill Cem.



