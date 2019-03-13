David Stewart Boles David Stewart Boles of Louisburg, Kansas passed away on March 5, 2019. A celebration of life will be held 4:00 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Louisburg Baptist Temple 6961 W 271 St. Louisburg, KS 66053. Private burial will be in the Louisburg Cemetery. Dave was born November 25, 1970 in Jackson County, Missouri. He was the youngest of two children born to E. Michael and Ruth Boles. He attended High School in Louisburg and graduated from Grandview University with the class of 1994. On September 9, 1995 he married Leisa L. Ordal in Overland Park, Kansas. Their marriage lasted over twenty-three years. He owned his own landscaping company before starting his true calling of coaching softball. He coached softball for thirteen years. He is survived by his wife, Leisa Boles and his two daughters Ashley Marie and Allison Lorraine Boles of Louisburg, Kansas; his brother Michael Boles of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and his parents E. Michael and Ruth Boles of Louisburg, Kansas. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the family of David Boles, made payable to Leisa Boles C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053 To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Drive Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019