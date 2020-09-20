Reverend David T. Lyon The Reverend David T. Lyon, long-time pastor of St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Independence, MO, died on Sunday, September 13, after a long illness. He was 73. Lyon, who retired in 2012 after more than two decades of service at St. Luke's, was beloved by his congregation for his tireless dedication, and his boundless compassion and love. In bestowing upon him the title of Pastor Emeritus, members of the church remembered the numerous visits he made to the sick, even when his own health was compromised, the comfort he gave to the dying and grieving, and the joy he brought to baptisms and weddings. They also cited his gift for storytelling, his great sense of humor, and the way he was often able to insert baseball references into his sermons. A lifelong baseball fan, he worked as a sports reporter for his hometown newspaper and radio station for several summers during college, and later became a charter member of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. He was a lifelong baseball fan and his boyhood team was the Cleveland Indians. He was also passionate about cooking, frequently feeding his many friends and establishing the ROMEOS club at St. Luke's, where he served up lunch and conversation for the "Retired Old Men Eating Our Soup." Lyon was born in Greenville, PA, on February 1, 1947, the son of David and Betty Lyon. He earned his BA from Syracuse University with a double major in journalism and religion, and his Master of Divinity Degree from Andover Newton Theological Seminary. He was ordained in 1972, and earned a graduate degree in biblical archaeology from Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario, during which time he participated in two archaeological digs in Israel. For nearly 15 years, he served as a campus minister in Ontario and in Hays, Kansas, before being named pastor of Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Wichita, Kansas. He was a past president of the Independence Ministerial Alliance, served on the board of the Community Services League, and as a moderator of the Missouri Mid-South Conference of the United Church of Christ. In 1969, he married the former Paula Fitzmartin, also of Greenville, with whom he recently celebrated their 51st anniversary. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Lyon, of Washington, DC, as well as the countless friends and congregants who became part of his extended family. Cremation is planned and a memorial service is pending and will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 727 N Main St, Independence, MO 64050. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
