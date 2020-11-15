1/1
David Terry Case
1934 - 2020
David Terry Case
March 17, 1934 - November 11, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - David Terry Case, 86, of Overland Park, KS, entered into eternal life on November 11, 2020, after succumbing to Alzheimer's Disease. Visitation will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00¬-4:00 pm at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 16 at 11:00 am at the Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th St., Leawood, KS. On Saturday, November 21, burial will take place in the Cutchogue Cemetery, 30472 Main Rd, Cutchogue, NY.
Mr. Case was born March 17, 1934, in Greenport, NY. He was married 61 years ago in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Ballston Spa, NY. After serving in the army for two years, he worked for General Electric for 26 years and Hallmark Cards for 15 years. He was a Eucharistic Minister for many years at the Church of the Nativity.
Dave loved sailing, swimming and clamming with his family. His friends never minded when he beat them at golf or won at bridge. He was equally happy losing rounds of Sequence to his delightful wife.
He was a devoted husband, loving father and exceptional grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Clee, and his baby sister, Mary Belle. Survivors include his beloved wife, Marlene Brien; three children, David (Tammy), Phil (Anne Marie), Suzanne (Jay); five grandchildren, Brittany (Dan), Zach, Alex, Jordan, Mariah; his sister, Katherine Case; his nephew, Clifford, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Nativity Building Fund or the Alzheimer's Association. Memorial messages can be left at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
the Church of the Nativity
NOV
21
Burial
the Cutchogue Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
