David Wahl

September 15, 2020

Green Valley, Arizona - David Edward Wahl died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from the cumulative effects of Parkinson's disease. Wahl was born and raised in Lyons, Kansas, and earned degrees in education and counseling from the University of Kansas (bachelor's) and the University of Missouri at Kansas City (master's), respectively. After serving in the Army at Schweinfurt, Germany, Wahl taught American government, sociology and civics during a 29-year career at Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas, where he met his wife, Helen Grace Smith. David and Helen were married in December 1968 at Danforth Chapel at the University of Kansas. Together they raised two sons, Eric Edward and Grant David, in Mission, Kansas, before retiring to Green Valley, Arizona, in 1998. Wahl was an avid chef, traveller, and sports enthusiast whose gifts for personability, warmth and interest in others will be sorely missed. Wahl is survived by his two sons, Eric and husband Pete of Seattle, Washington, and Grant and wife Celine of New York City. Wahl was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years. Per his wishes, Wahl's ashes will be scattered in Madera Canyon, Arizona, at the same location as were his wife's.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store