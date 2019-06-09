David Walker Brown 1/16/26 5/27/19 David Walker Brown was born in Temple City, Californiaand grew up in China, California and Kansas City. He graduated from Pembroke Country Day School in 1944. Dave served in the United States Merchant Marines in World War II and in the Air Force during the Korean War. He held a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Trinity College in San Antonio and a Master's in Economics from UMKC. Dave worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company before joining the City of Kansas City as City Treasurerand eventually Division Manager for the Consumer Services Department of the Kansas City Water Department. Dave had a wide circle of friends from a variety of avocations and business ventures, including golf, military miniatures, traditional Celtic music, and network computing. He co-hosted the nationally syndicated, awardwinning, NPR radio show, Ballads, Bards and Bagpipes.An avid reader with an incredible depth of historical knowledge, he published two novels while in his 90s. Dave was pre-deceased by his parents Maud Alice Hubbard Brown and J. Warner Brown as well as his two brothers,Robert Alison Brown and Justin Warner Brown. Dave is survived by his wife, the former Patricia June Fischl, his daughter, Alison Brown Paddock, son-in-law, Steve Paddock, two grandchildren, Brandon Paddock and Mallory Paddock, sister-in-law Hertha Ida Brown, and nieces Laura M. Brown and Michele D. Brown. A celebration of Dave's life and memorial service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, 4900 E. Truman Road, KCMO, in the Chapel, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Burial of cremains with military honors will immediately follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to KCUR Radio or to The Pembroke Hill School. Arr: Signature Funerals. 816-214-5174. www.signaturefunerals.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019