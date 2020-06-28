David William Fishman David William Fishman, 70, of Sun City, Arizona died on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born June 12, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Albert E. and Della D. (McGrath) Fishman. Dave graduated from Southern Illinois University, where he would go on to have a career in human resources. Dave's passions were not just his family, but also included sports, motorcycles and his Porsche. Dave was diagnosed with stage 4 mantle cell lymphoma in 2014 and was able to gain remission twice throughout his battle. He fought to the very end and put up a strong fight. He loved living life, was quick-witted and had a great sense of humor. He was a wonderful family man. To his family, he was better known and proud to be "Papa" to his 6 grandkids. He is survived by his loving wife, Gina; his brother, Tom; his 2 daughters, Lindsay (Will) West and Lauren Cannova and his 6 grandchildren, Peyton, Mia, Rocco and Nash West and Drake and Anthony Cannova. He will be dearly missed, never forgotten and loved always. Visitation will be from 10-11 am on Wednesday, July 1st at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 14251 Nall Ave., Leawood, Kansas 66223, with Mass to follow at 11 am. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.