Davie Suzanne Davis Davie Suzanne Davis, 75, of Lee's Summit died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Before her retirement, she served as coordinator of the writing center at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg and chairman of the university's department of academic enrichment. She is survived by a daughter, Rachel McElhany (Travis); sons Andy and Nicholas (Audrey); and grandchildren Cash, West, Neve and Jude McElhany. A virtual service will be held in a few weeks. For details, email mcelhra1@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Old Drum & Friends Animal Shelter or The KC Pet Project.