Davis "Dave" Beaver Davis Adrian Beaver was born July 18, 1934 to Harold Robert and Lois Davis Beaver in St. Joseph MO. He died July 10, 2019 in Prairie Village, KS. Dave was one of four sons, including Robert of Nashville, TN, Steven (deceased) and James of Ashland, OR. Dave married his college sweetheart Sara (Sally) Elizabeth Smith in 1956. Sally died in 2010. They had two sons, Douglas and Edward (Ned), both whom predeceased Dave and Sally. Ned and his wife Kim had two sons, Mathew and Max. Kim and Mathew live in Blue Springs MO and Max lives in Wichita, KS.Dave graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph in 1952. His yearbook captured the quality that people remember about Dave, "Everyone who knows him, likes him, and everybody knows him." Dave was on the varsity football and track teams. He ran the hurdles and the cinders that ground in to his knees from the old Central track stayed with him the rest of his life. Dave attended St. Joseph Junior College and graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany. Dave was a multiple award- winning insurance agent and spent his career with John Hancock Mutual Life, Connecticut Mutual Life and Mass Mutual Life specializing in corporate and estate life insurance planning. During his time in St. Joseph he was active in many civic organizations including serving as General Chairman of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph campaign, and board member of the Bell National Bank. He and Sally moved to the Kansas City area in 1994 where he continued his insurance career. Dave loved golf, playing card games, cheering on his Missouri Tigers, and his gin martinis. His family and friends will miss his hearty laugh and cheerful personality. He was a great Dad and Granddad, loving son, a dear brother, a close friend to many, and a leader in his community. He will be missed. Dave requested no funeral services or memorials. His ashes will be spread on the graves of his sons as was done with Sally's ashes. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816) 523-1234.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019