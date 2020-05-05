Dawn Bibber Van
Dawn Van Bibber Dawn Van Bibber, 57, our beloved mother and friend passed away April 22, 2020. Mom, every moment with you was a joy, you are nothing short of a saint mom and we will always cherish you. You were a blessing to everyone you came in contact with... We love you mom. Private services and burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations in memory of Dawn VanBibber may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234

Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
