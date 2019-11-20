|
Dawn Fleming On November 18, 2019, the Lord took Dawn Fleming home. She was born July 27, 1970 in Kansas City, KS. Dawn graduated with honors from Oak Park High School in 1988. Dawn is predeceased by grandparents Bill and Muriel Fleming; Ralph and Sylvia Krei; niece Anastasia Fleming; aunt Sharon Bey and uncle Fred Fleming. Surviving her are her daughter Olivia Fleming; her parents Larry "Ray" and Pauline Fleming; brother Will (Carl) Fleming; sister and brother in law Tim and Renee McCarthy; nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life will be held at Gracemor Christian Church at 5600 NE San Rafael Dr, Kansas City, MO 64119 on Friday, November 22, 2019. Visitation from 10:30-11:30, services at 11:30 a.m. with lunch following thereafter. Donations to the Fleming family Gunn, Shank and Stover Law, 9800 NW Polo Dr, Suite 100, Kansas City, MO 64153.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2019