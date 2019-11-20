Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gracemor Christian Church
5600 NE San Rafael Dr
Kansas City, MO 64119
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gracemor Christian Church
5600 NE San Rafael Dr
Kansas City,, MO
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Gracemor Christian Church
5600 NE San Rafael Dr
Kansas City, MO, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Fleming

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawn Fleming Obituary
Dawn Fleming On November 18, 2019, the Lord took Dawn Fleming home. She was born July 27, 1970 in Kansas City, KS. Dawn graduated with honors from Oak Park High School in 1988. Dawn is predeceased by grandparents Bill and Muriel Fleming; Ralph and Sylvia Krei; niece Anastasia Fleming; aunt Sharon Bey and uncle Fred Fleming. Surviving her are her daughter Olivia Fleming; her parents Larry "Ray" and Pauline Fleming; brother Will (Carl) Fleming; sister and brother in law Tim and Renee McCarthy; nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life will be held at Gracemor Christian Church at 5600 NE San Rafael Dr, Kansas City, MO 64119 on Friday, November 22, 2019. Visitation from 10:30-11:30, services at 11:30 a.m. with lunch following thereafter. Donations to the Fleming family Gunn, Shank and Stover Law, 9800 NW Polo Dr, Suite 100, Kansas City, MO 64153.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -