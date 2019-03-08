Dawn LaFountain Dawn LaFountain, 58, was born on January 7, 1961 in Long Beach, CA and departed this life on March 2, 2019, Lee's Summit, MO to spend eternity with her heavenly Father and Savior. Dawn became a faithful member of Heartland Baptist Fellowship in Harrisonville, MO in May 2015, and worshipped there until she took her final journey home. Dawn graduated from DeVry University with a BSBA in October 2004. She volunteered with affiliate in Kansas City, MO and with Meadow View Health and Rehabilitation where she was Activities Helper. Dawn had a diverse career but her favorite employment was as a tailor at Suit Supply, USA. Dawn is survived by her three children: son Nicholas Ray Bretz and wife, Sarah Beth, of Shawnee, KS; son Jacob Dean Perkins and wife, Cynthia Rene, of Lee's Summit, MO; daughter Jessica Lee Russell of York, NE and four grandchildren: Hailey Russell, Zoe Russell, Aubrey Rose Johnson and Lillian June GiesemanBretz. Dawn will be missed by many family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 11th, visitation at 1:00pm and service at 2:00pm, at Heartland Baptist Fellowship, 21203 E 283rd St, Harrisonville MO with interment at Orient Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider making a charitable donation in Dawn's name to the animal rescue and rehabilitation organization Hard Luck Hounds. Donations can be made at http://www.grandviewvet.com/HardLuckHounds.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary