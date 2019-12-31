|
Dawna Theresa (Jackson) O'Donohue Dawna Theresa (Jackson) O'Donohue, 54, was born Jan. 1, 1965, and went to be with the Lord on Dec. 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven O'Donohue, and father, David Jackson. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Jackson and Amanda Hand (TJ Hand); mother, Susan Nawaz, and step-father, Khalid Nawaz; sisters, Debbie Jackson Tucci and Denise Cummings; and five grandchildren. Dawna graduated from Belton High School in 1983 and graduated from Central Missouri State University in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations. She was a member of South Haven Baptist Church and sang in the choir. Dawna was a loving and empathetic person who always wanted to help people. She suffered with many chronic health issues throughout her lifetime, but she continually worked at overcoming her challenges. Services will be held Jan. 4, 2020, at 11:00am at South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Boulevard, Belton, MO, 64012. The family encourages donations to the American Diabetes Association in lieu of flowers.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019