Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lake Tapawingo Clubhouse
244 Dockside Drive
Lake Tapawingo, MO
View Map
Resources
Dawnna (Jones) Huitt


1934 - 2020
Dawnna (Jones) Huitt Obituary
Dawnna (Jones) Huitt Dawnna passed away on January 24th, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born June 25th, 1934 to Lloyd and Ocy (Williams) Jones in Eagleville, Mo. She graduated from Eagleville High School in 1952, and then married Cainsville native Roger Huitt in June of 1953. They had 3 children Theresa, Jody and Steve who they raised in Lee's Summit, Mo. Dawnna worked as a marketing/research analyst for Marion Laboratories from 1961 to 1974 as well as going to night school at Rockhurst College for seven years . Dawnna was not one to sit still. Upon her retirement she started her own upholstery and drapery business with her daughter Jody as well as "working on the farm" with her husband. During this phase of her life they made the decision to move to Lonoke, Arkansas along with Jody's family in order to be close to the grandkids. In 2012, Dawnna and Roger moved back to Lee's Summit. She enjoyed spending time outside, sitting in the sun (of course she was barefoot) watching the birds, chipmunks and squirrels. If she couldn't be outside then she was watching the Kansas City Royals, knitting, crocheting, working jigsaw puzzles or reading a book. She was preceded in death by her father Lloyd Jones; mother Ocy (Williams) Jones Bucher; step father Bernard Bucher; brother Robert Jones; brother-in-law George Huitt; daughter-in-law Angela Huitt; son-in-law Richard Kingsley: 5 cousins. She is survived by her husband of 66 1/2 years Roger Huitt; daughter Theresa Kingsley; daughter Jody (Jeff) Head; son Steve Huitt; granddaughter Jessi (Wayne) Spencer; grandson Joel (Janae) Head; great grandsons Parker and Lain; 3 sister-in-laws; 1 brother-in-law; 8 cousins, and a host of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 on April 19th at the Lake Tapawingo Clubhouse. 244 Dockside Drive, Lake Tapawingo, Mo. 64015. In memory of Dawnna, the family are requesting donations be made to Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit Mo.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2020
