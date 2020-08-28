Daythel Allen Turley Daythel Allen Turley, 80, passed away August 21, 2020. Daythel was born September 26, 1939 to Vernon A. and Mary O. Turley. Daythel served in the US Army during Vietnam. He worked at Matlack, Inc of Kentucky for 25 years. Daythel was a life member of the V.F.W. Post #111 where he served as Post Commander, M.O.C. Topeka #3, the D.A.V and AMVETS. He was preceded in death by his parents and his 1st wife, Carol Turley. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Turley; children, Rennie Turley (Katie Ray), Teresa Camfield (Andy ), Lexie Moore (Owen ), Stephen Turley (Deanne), Charles Turley, Lidia Secrest (Neil), Homer Turley and Mary Wells; step children, John Krupich and Barbara Guengerich (Jay); 19 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 1-3pm Sunday, Aug. 30th at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 N. 6th St., KCK. Funeral services will be held for family only at 10:30am Monday at Skradski Funeral Home followed by burial at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to V.F.W. Post 111 or Assembly of God Church 1445 N Boonville Ave. Springfield, Mo 65802-1894. The funeral service can be watched live stream at www.skradskifh-kc@msn.com