1/2
Daythel Allen Turley
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daythel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daythel Allen Turley Daythel Allen Turley, 80, passed away August 21, 2020. Daythel was born September 26, 1939 to Vernon A. and Mary O. Turley. Daythel served in the US Army during Vietnam. He worked at Matlack, Inc of Kentucky for 25 years. Daythel was a life member of the V.F.W. Post #111 where he served as Post Commander, M.O.C. Topeka #3, the D.A.V and AMVETS. He was preceded in death by his parents and his 1st wife, Carol Turley. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Turley; children, Rennie Turley (Katie Ray), Teresa Camfield (Andy ), Lexie Moore (Owen ), Stephen Turley (Deanne), Charles Turley, Lidia Secrest (Neil), Homer Turley and Mary Wells; step children, John Krupich and Barbara Guengerich (Jay); 19 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 1-3pm Sunday, Aug. 30th at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 N. 6th St., KCK. Funeral services will be held for family only at 10:30am Monday at Skradski Funeral Home followed by burial at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to V.F.W. Post 111 or Assembly of God Church 1445 N Boonville Ave. Springfield, Mo 65802-1894. The funeral service can be watched live stream at www.skradskifh-kc@msn.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
10:30 AM
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
so very sorry !!!
tony kovach
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved