D.D. Cox Jr. D. D. Cox Jr. KCMO passed away 2019 at age 98. He is survived by his wife Patricia of 71 years, children; Pamela Johnson, Steven Cox, Christopher Cox, Martin Cox, and Jennifer Harris-Bassett, sister Susie Snyder, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. D.D. served in the Marine Corp 2nd Division Intelligence in some of the most prolific WWII battles in the Pacific. The family wishes to express their gratitude and love to all those who were involved in his caretaking. Service will be 1 PM Monday April 15, 2019 at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Road, KCMO. Full obituary can be found at www.parklawnfunerals.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2019
