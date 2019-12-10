Kansas City Star Obituaries
D.D. McMahill D.D. McMahill passed away on November 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, three children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. D.D. was born in Bedford, Iowa on June 23, 1932. He served in the US Navy until 1955, and married Beverly Moore on August 12, 1956. He started working at Independence Power and Light in 1958 as an electrician and retired in 1996. D.D. was a member of Heartland Church and most recently attended Blue Springs Assembly. He will be remembered as an aid local sports fan and MU fanatic. D.D.'s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Blue Springs Assembly, 2501 E. Duncan Road, Blue Springs, MO. A visitation will begin at 10:00am followed by a service. Reflections Memorial Services
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 10, 2019
