Dean Hochstedler
1932 - 2020
Dean Hochstedler
November 23, 1932 - September 12, 2020
Osceola, Missouri - Dean R. Hochstedler, 87, of Osceola, Missouri, passed away at home on September 12, 2020. Dean was born on November 23, 1932 to Roy L. and Lela Hochstedler in Osceola, MO.
He graduated from Westport High School in Kansas City, Missouri in 1950. Dean married Frances M. Kennedy of Kansas City, Missouri in 1952. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in the Philippines during the Korean War. His career with General Motors (Fairfax Assembly), UAW Local 31 started in 1952 and continued until he retired in 1983 with 31 plus years. In 1985, Dean and Frances moved back to the Hochstedler Farm in Osceola; home of his mother and father and where his brothers and sisters were born. He loved the farm where he raised cattle, sold wood, and hosted our annual deer hunt with family. Dean and Frances enjoyed volunteering with the Osceola VFW and the UAW retiree Chapter in Warsaw, MO, as well as playing cards (Pitch) with friends and traveling. Dean was an Honorary Warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, (HOA Boy Scouts of America). He will be remembered as a true gentleman, friend and father.
He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Lela Hochstedler, his brothers Alva Hochstedler, Ramon Hochstedler, Wilber Hochstedler, Ansel Hochstedler, and his sisters Maxine Koger and Edith Watkins.
He is survived by his wife Frances Hochstedler, sons Edward Hochstedler (Renee) of Pea Ridge, AR; Michael Hochstedler (Paula) of Lee's Summit, MO; and Roger Hochstedler of Eldorado Springs, MO; grandchildren Jen Hochstedler (Kelly), Amy Jaggars, Erica Hochstedler (Ryan), Brandon Hochstedler (Maddie) and one great grandchild Jillian Jaggars; sister Anna Bonner Bay (Jack); brother Wallace Hochstedler (Shirley).


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
