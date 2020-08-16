1/
Dean Lloyd Gilpin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean Lloyd Gilpin Dean Lloyd Gilpin, 50 of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 3, 2020. Dean was born December 7, 1969. Dean is survived by his daughter, Kyra Gilpin, of Lawrence, Kansas; Christina Knorr, his fiancée, and her children of Blue Springs; Danny Gilpin, his father of Lake Ozark, Missouri; Patricia Shoafstall, his mother of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his sister Danielle Gilpin of Kansas City, Missouri; Jeff Brown, his brother of Kansas City, Missouri and his nephews, Cody and Trevor Gilpin, of Olathe, Kansas. Dean's brother, Kevin, proceeded his death in 2019; Dean loved music, especially 80's rock 'n roll. His favorite band was Guns 'n Roses, but he loved all rock hair bands! He was loved by many and enjoyed socializing. Private Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved