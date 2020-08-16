Dean Lloyd Gilpin Dean Lloyd Gilpin, 50 of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 3, 2020. Dean was born December 7, 1969. Dean is survived by his daughter, Kyra Gilpin, of Lawrence, Kansas; Christina Knorr, his fiancée, and her children of Blue Springs; Danny Gilpin, his father of Lake Ozark, Missouri; Patricia Shoafstall, his mother of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his sister Danielle Gilpin of Kansas City, Missouri; Jeff Brown, his brother of Kansas City, Missouri and his nephews, Cody and Trevor Gilpin, of Olathe, Kansas. Dean's brother, Kevin, proceeded his death in 2019; Dean loved music, especially 80's rock 'n roll. His favorite band was Guns 'n Roses, but he loved all rock hair bands! He was loved by many and enjoyed socializing. Private Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store